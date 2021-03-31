China raps nations critical of WHO study for politicizing virus origin

Newsfrom Japan

China on Wednesday criticized 14 countries, including Japan and the United States, for "politicizing" the origins of the novel coronavirus after they voiced concerns over a joint probe conducted by the World Health Organization and Beijing in a Chinese city. Chinese virus experts have argued that similar investigations should be carried out in other nations to identify the sources of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, saying the idea that a probe should be conducted only in China is "scientifically wrong." "The politicization of virus traceability is extremely unethical and unpopular," Ch...