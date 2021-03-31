Japan could apply antitrust law on digital cartels: panel

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese authorities could apply the antimonopoly law to online businesses that manipulate product prices via artificial intelligence and automated algorithms, according to a government report released Wednesday. It is the first time that a panel of experts at the Japan Fair Trade Commission has outlined the possible use of the law on AI and automated algorithms, which can be used for setting prices and on online shopping sites. As technology quickly evolves and online shopping has become integral to society, the commission is working to tighten the screws on digital cartels to protect consume...