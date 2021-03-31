ANA provides luxury meal experience on parked airplane in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. began providing a luxury dining experience Wednesday aboard a parked airplane in a bid to utilize its idled aircraft as travel demand has evaporated due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Passengers" have a choice of either Japanese or Western style meals that ANA typically serves in its first class or business class cabins. The food is served aboard a B-777-300ER aircraft parked at Haneda airport in Tokyo. The in-flight dining experience, titled the "winged restaurant," will be available twice a day -- during the day and evening. In April, it opens for 11 days. First class m...