Global trade volume to rise 8% this year after slump in 2020: WTO

The volume of world merchandise trade is projected to rise 8 percent in 2021 from last year following a decline of 5.3 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday. The Geneva-based international body also forecast the growth of global trade volume to slow to 4 percent in 2022, falling below the pre-pandemic trend. "COVID-19 continues to pose the greatest threat to the outlook for trade, as new waves of infection could easily undermine any hoped-for recovery," the WTO said in a press release. "Keeping international markets open will be essential fo...