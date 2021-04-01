Pfizer says its vaccine 100 percent effective for children aged 12-15

Newsfrom Japan

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective against the novel coronavirus in children between the ages of 12 and 15, and it will seek emergency use authorization in the United States for the age group in the coming weeks. Currently, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE is approved for use in individuals aged 16 and older. In a clinical trial involving 2,260 adolescents in the United States, 18 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, were observed in those who had received dummy shots versus none in the vaccinat...