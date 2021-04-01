Biden unveils $2 trillion infrastructure investment plan

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a $2 trillion investment plan to create millions of jobs and rebuild infrastructure, while putting the country in a better position to compete with China. The spending for what Biden calls the "American Jobs Plan" is expected to be offset over 15 years through measures such as raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent. "It's a once-in-a-generation investment...It will create millions of jobs, good paying jobs, will grow the economy...and put us in a position to win the global competition with China," Biden said during a speech i...