Sony undergoes 1st name change in 6 decades to Sony Group

Sony Corp. on Thursday renamed itself Sony Group Corp. in the first name change in over six decades, focusing on performing headquarters functions of the conglomerate encompassing financial services, gaming and entertainment. The name change represents Sony's diversification of portfolios from its well-known electronics segment that rolled out Walkman portable music players and TVs that symbolized the "It's a Sony" slogan. Sony Group will seek to maximize synergies among its group companies and foster growth areas. Sony Electronics Corp. will carry the name of Sony Corp. from Thursday. Sony ha...