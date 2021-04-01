Tokyo stocks open higher on improvements in BOJ Tankan survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose in early trading Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year, on improved and better-than-expected results of the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey released shortly before the opening. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 286.53 points, or 0.98 percent, from Wednesday to 29,465.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.74 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,970.74. Gainers were led by insurance, precision instrument and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110....