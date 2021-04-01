U.S. urges removal of "broad range" of trade barriers with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday it is seeking to remove Japanese tariffs and other trade barriers affecting U.S. products, signaling that efforts to increase exports to Japan will continue under the new administration of President Joe Biden. While noting that over 90 percent of U.S. farm exports to Japan are duty-free or receive preferential tariff access under a trade agreement that took effect last year, the USTR maintained in its annual report that "a broad range of barriers" to trade exist. The United States continues to engage closely with the Japanese governmen...