Tennis: Heavy Miami Open quarters loss ends Osaka win streak

Newsfrom Japan

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak ended Wednesday when she lost to Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-0, 6-4 in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Miami Open. The loss against the 23rd-seeded Sakkari ended any chance of the Japanese reclaiming No. 1 in the rankings this week from defending Miami Open champion Ash Barty of Australia, who reached the semifinals. Osaka was unbeaten since February 2020, although she did withdraw from two tournaments due to injury. Osaka, who was off her game and had her serve broken five times in the match, said the 69-minute encounter reminded her of...