Tokyo stocks up in morning as biz mood returns to pre-pandemic level

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning as a key Bank of Japan survey showed sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers recovered to a pre-pandemic level. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 334.79 points, or 1.15 percent, from Wednesday to 29,513.59. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.09 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,966.09. Gainers were led by insurance, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.