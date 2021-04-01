Japanese sushi chain Sushiro opens 1st outlet in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

The Sushiro sushi chain has made its full-scale debut in Thailand by opening a restaurant in Bangkok -- one of its largest in the world. Sushiro GH (Thailand) Ltd., the Thai unit of Osaka-based Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd., launched the new store on the seventh floor of the CentralWorld shopping plaza on Wednesday with cutting-edge technology that helps it to continually serve fresh sushi on a conveyer belt. The technology features integrated circuit chips embedded in each dish -- which detect when a dish has moved 350 meters on the belt and automatically removes it from the circuit -- as the ...