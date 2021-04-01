New recruits mark 1st day at work, many join ceremonies online

Newsfrom Japan

Many new recruits at public offices, companies and other organizations in Japan started work Thursday, with events marking their first day at work largely switched online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year many entrance ceremonies marking the start of the new business year were canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus. Many employers resumed the seasonal event this year, but avoided large-scale gatherings by downscaling them or adopting virtual participation. Businesses hit hard by the pandemic have sharply cut the number of new recruits. According to the education ministry, the...