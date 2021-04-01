Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat business sentiment data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year, as a key Bank of Japan survey showed sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers recovering to a pre-pandemic level. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 210.07 points, or 0.72 percent, from Wednesday at 29,388.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.64 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 1,957.64. Gainers were led by precision instrument, insurance and electric appliance issues.