No-confidence motion against minister over ethics violation rejected

Newsfrom Japan

The lower house of Japan's parliament rejected Thursday a no-confidence motion against communications minister Ryota Takeda that was submitted by opposition parties over ethics code violations by ministry officials who were treated to lavish dinners by company executives. The motion was voted down in the plenary session of the House of Representatives controlled by the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito party. But the development raised tensions between the ruling and opposition camps ahead of three national elections sch...