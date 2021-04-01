Baseball: Tokaidai Sagami wins spring Koshien title amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokaidai Sagami of Kanagawa Prefecture pulled off a 3-2 "sayonara" walk-off victory over Meiho of Oita Prefecture in the final of the spring invitational high school baseball tournament before a limited audience on Thursday. Both the smaller-scale spring version, known as "Senbatsu," and the more popular summer version of the prestigious event that showcases the best Japanese high school players were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's spring tournament at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, near Osaka and Kobe, featured 32 schools and opened on March 19 with strict...