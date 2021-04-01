Baseball: Marines recruit does his duty in Lotte's 1st win

Newsfrom Japan

Fumiya Motomae worked five innings in his pro debut to earn the win as the Pacific League's Lotte Marines clobbered the Rakuten Eagles 16-5 on Thursday. Motomae (1-0), a 23-year-old lefty who turned pro on a non-roster developmental contract, allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two as the Marines became the last of the PL's six teams to get into the win column. "I was incredibly nervous taking the mound, but I was able to pitch the way I know how," said Motomae, the Marines' first pick in NPB's 2019 developmental draft. Marines skipper Tadahito Iguchi said he expe...