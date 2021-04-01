Restaurants, hotels disappointed at stricter COVID-19 steps

Newsfrom Japan

Restaurant and hotel operators in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures expressed disappointment Thursday after the government designated the areas for stronger measures against growing COVID-19 cases in the areas, hoping the measures will not be prolonged. A bar owner in his 40s in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, a popular tourist destination in Japan, expressed dismay at the measures, which will be effective from April 5 for one month, a period that includes the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May or one of the year's busiest travel periods. The designation is "just a short-term solution...