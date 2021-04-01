Iran, partners discuss "new ideas" in Germany to revive nuclear deal

Newsfrom Japan

Iranian and European senior officials met on Monday in Germany to discuss new ideas for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, a diplomatic source said Thursday. The source told Kyodo News that Iran proposed "new, constructive" ideas at the meeting in Frankfurt in the hope of urgently salvaging the nuclear deal before the "small window of opportunity" closes. Besides Iran, the meeting involved Germany, Britain and France, also known as the E3. A separate meeting was held on Tuesday in Moscow among Iran, Russia and China to coordinate political views. "Diplomacy is moving and there might be new horizo...