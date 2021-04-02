Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as strong U.S. factory data for March and President Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan to rebuild infrastructure pushed up New York shares overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 408.24 points, or 1.39 percent, from Thursday to 29,797.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 18.99 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,976.63. Gainers were led by mining, pulp and paper, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.61-62 yen compared with 110.55-65 yen in New Y...