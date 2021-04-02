Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Friday morning as optimism about a U.S. economic recovery increased following strong U.S. factory data for March and President Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan to rebuild infrastructure. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 331.75 points, or 1.13 percent, from Thursday to 29,720.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.12 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,968.76. Gainers were led by electric appliance, mining, and information and communication issues.