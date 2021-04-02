Baseball: Maeda, Darvish get no-decision in MLB Opening Day starts

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitchers Kenta Maeda and Yu Darvish were not involved in the decision in their Opening Day starts as Major League Baseball's return to a full 162-game schedule started Thursday. Every team was scheduled to begin play on the first day of the 2021 MLB season, but the Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles game was pushed back a day because of rain in Boston and the Washington Nationals-New York Mets opener was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. At American Family Field in Milwaukee, Maeda, who was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Minnesota Twins in February 2020, allowed one earned run...