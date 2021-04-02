Baseball: Maeda, Darvish get no-decision in MLB Opening Day starts

Japanese pitchers Kenta Maeda and Yu Darvish were not involved in the decision in their Opening Day starts as Major League Baseball's return to a full 162-game schedule started Thursday. Every team was scheduled to begin play on the first day of the 2021 MLB season, but the Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles game was pushed back a day because of rain in Boston and the Washington Nationals-New York Mets opener was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. At American Family Field in Milwaukee, Maeda, who was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Minnesota Twins in February 2020, allowed one earned run...
