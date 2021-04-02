FEATURE: Restaurants in Japan cultivating new breakfast culture amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

As Japan's foodservice industry tries to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants have been looking to the start of the day to make up for revenue lost in curtailed evening trade, offering popular lunch and dinner items in a new breakfast service. A restaurant located near Tokyo's bustling Shimbashi Station began serving a morning "yakiniku" grilled meat set for 500 yen ($4.6) in August last year, after its operator's sales dropped 40 percent in May from a year earlier, according to Morihisa Arimura, president of Yakiniku Like Ltd. Tokyo and some other prefectures remained u...