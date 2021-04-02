TSMC to invest $100 bil. to boost chip-making capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Major chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has said it will invest $100 billion over the next three years in boosting production capacity to meet increased demand for semiconductors worldwide. To cope with the large investment, the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer also plans to suspend price cuts on chips from 2022. "TSMC expects to invest USD$100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity to support the manufacturing and R&D of advanced semiconductor technologies," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. "TSMC is working closely with our customer...