Soccer: Argentina win buoys Japan U-24 amid Olympic uncertainty

Sports

If beating Argentina 3-0 is anything to go by in the world of soccer, Japan's under-24 side can take a good deal of confidence into the Tokyo Olympics this summer, provided the games go ahead as planned. The team of J-League talents such as Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Ao Tanaka and European-based stars, including 19-year-old Takefusa Kubo, proved they can put up a fight against the world's best with Monday's statement-making win. Playing in their first international matches since the Olympics were postponed in March last year, Japan were schooled by the more aggressive and astute South Americ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News