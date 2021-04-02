Soccer: Argentina win buoys Japan U-24 amid Olympic uncertainty

Newsfrom Japan

If beating Argentina 3-0 is anything to go by in the world of soccer, Japan's under-24 side can take a good deal of confidence into the Tokyo Olympics this summer, provided the games go ahead as planned. The team of J-League talents such as Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Ao Tanaka and European-based stars, including 19-year-old Takefusa Kubo, proved they can put up a fight against the world's best with Monday's statement-making win. Playing in their first international matches since the Olympics were postponed in March last year, Japan were schooled by the more aggressive and astute South Americ...