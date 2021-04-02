Tokyo stocks advance on hopes for U.S. economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday on growing optimism of a U.S. economic recovery, with semiconductor-related issues continuing to lead the market amid hopes for rising demand. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 465.13 points, or 1.58 percent, from Thursday at 29,854.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.98 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 1,971.62. Gainers were led by electric appliance, information and communication, and pulp and paper issues.