Police officer overtakes athlete as top profession for Japan boys

Newsfrom Japan

Police officer has overtaken athlete as the most popular profession among new elementary school boys in Japan, while baker and cake shop owner maintained the top spot for girls, an annual survey showed Friday. It marks the first time ever the top pick for boys has changed since the survey by Kuraray Co., a supplier of synthetic leather used to make school backpacks, began in 1999. Police officer accounted for 17.2 percent of boys' votes, surpassing 13.0 percent for athlete, while baker and cake shop owner, chosen by 26.7 percent of new elementary school girls, held the top spot for the 23rd ye...