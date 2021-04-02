Soccer: Cerezo score 1st goal against previously unbeaten Sagan

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka ended Sagan Tosu's six-game unbeaten start to the season without conceding a goal on Friday as midfielder Hiroaki Okuno struck seconds after halftime to secure a 1-0 home win in the J-League first division. Straight from the restart, Cerezo launched a long ball that Okuno collected as it was cleared before drilling it into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the box. It was the first time the Sagan defense had been breached this year in the league. The visitors had South Korean defender Hwang Seok Ho sent off for a second yellow in the 77th minute at Yanmar Stadium. Cerezo, ...