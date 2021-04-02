Baseball: 2020 PL wins leader Wakui collects 2nd with strong effort

Newsfrom Japan

Hideaki Wakui, who tied for last year's Pacific League lead in pitching wins, allowed two runs over seven innings to earn his second victory as the Rakuten Eagles beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-2 on Friday. Wakui (2-0) struck out nine without issuing a walk. He took a 3-0 lead into the seventh, when he surrendered two runs on back-to-back Masataka Yoshida and Steven Moya doubles and an Adam Jones pinch-hit single. The Eagles got to lefty Sachiya Yamasaki (0-1) in the first after Ryosuke Tatsumi and Hiroto Kobukata opened with singles and scored. Daichi Suzuki capped that rally with an RBI single, a...