U.S., Japan, S. Korea officials meet to coordinate N. Korea policies

Newsfrom Japan

National security advisers from the United States, Japan and South Korea met Friday to coordinate their policies on North Korea and enhance their cooperation in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is in the final stages of its North Korea policy review, while also seeking to improve communications between Tokyo and Seoul whose ties have increasingly soured over wartime compensation issues. Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is hosting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts -- Shigeru Kitamura and Suh Hoon,...