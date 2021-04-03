Japan offers $90 mil. loan to India to promote green projects

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will offer up to 10 billion yen ($90 million) in a loan to an Indian financial institution in an effort to spur lending to businesses promoting environmentally friendly projects in the fight against climate change. Under an agreement it signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd. will provide "green loans" to companies that focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric vehicles across India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter after China and the United States. The March 25 deal comes as India has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas e...