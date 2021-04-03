Japan commercial whaling season begins in coastal waters

Newsfrom Japan

Four whaling boats left Japanese ports on Saturday for coastal waters as the country began its third season of commercial whaling since ending an over-three-decade hiatus on the practice in 2019. With another boat to join the operation in June, a total of five boats are expected to catch 120 minke whales in waters off the Sanriku Coast and Hokkaido by late October, according to the Fisheries Agency. Two boats left Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, early in the morning, before being joined by two other vessels that departed from Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture. The fifth boat will leave from Abashi...