Baseball: Sawamura pitches scoreless ninth in MLB debut for Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura made his major league debut Friday, pitching a scoreless final inning for the Boston Red Sox in their 3-0 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The 33-year-old from Japan took the mound in the top of the ninth at Fenway Park and struck out his first batter, Austin Hays, swinging on a 150-kilometer-per-hour splitter. He got the next batter, Maikel Franco, to ground out before allowing his only hit, a line-drive double to left by Freddy Galvis. The former Yomiuri Giants and Lotte Marines hurler then completed the inning on a groundout by Pedro Severino. "I fel...