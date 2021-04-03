Soccer: Bellmare deny Marinos 4th straight win with late equalizer

Newsfrom Japan

Shonan Bellmare snatched a 1-1 draw with Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League first division Saturday thanks to a late Naoki Yamada equalizer. Yamada's 75th-minute header on a counterattack at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium earned Bellmare points for just the third time this season, while denying Marinos a fourth-straight win in the J1. Ange Postecoglou's side went ahead in the 65th minute with a deftly executed counter that culminated in Brazilian newcomer Elber's maiden J-League goal. The 28-year-old winger, who arrived at the start of the year from Brazilian top-flight side Bahia, volleyed home fr...