Baseball: Giants tie Swallows, avoid loss to old friend

Sports

Hayato Sakamoto and Akihiro Wakabayashi drove in late runs for the Yomiuri Giants against the Yakult Swallows' bullpen on Saturday, securing a 2-2 tie after being hamstrung for seven innings by pitcher Kazuto Taguchi, who the reigning Central League champions traded away in March. Taguchi, once a key to the Giants' rotation, but who had mostly been relegated to relief the past three seasons, held his old team scoreless on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman, while striking out six. Pitching in the familiar surroundings of Tokyo Dome, Taguchi looked both pumped and poised, throwing harder than ...
Kyodo News

