Baseball: Giants tie Swallows, avoid loss to old friend

Newsfrom Japan

Hayato Sakamoto and Akihiro Wakabayashi drove in late runs for the Yomiuri Giants against the Yakult Swallows' bullpen on Saturday, securing a 2-2 tie after being hamstrung for seven innings by pitcher Kazuto Taguchi, who the reigning Central League champions traded away in March. Taguchi, once a key to the Giants' rotation, but who had mostly been relegated to relief the past three seasons, held his old team scoreless on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman, while striking out six. Pitching in the familiar surroundings of Tokyo Dome, Taguchi looked both pumped and poised, throwing harder than ...