Traffic jam clears in Suez Canal days after container ship dislodged

Newsfrom Japan

The traffic jam that caused hundreds of ships to wait to enter or complete their journey through the Suez Canal finally ended Saturday, days after a massive container ship that had blocked the vital international waterway was dislodged. Osama Rabie, head of Suez Canal Authority, said the same day that all 422 ships stranded in the canal and nearby waters had passed through the waterway, one of the world's heaviest shipping lanes, after the 400-meter-long 220,000-ton Ever Given became wedged in it in late March. The Panama-flagged vessel, owned by Japanese ship-leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaish...