Baseball: Arihara makes big league debut in Rangers' loss to Royals

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Kohei Arihara made a promising start to his big league career for the Texas Rangers on Saturday, exiting with his team holding a one-run lead that soon vanished as the Kansas City Royals ran out with an 11-4 win. The 28-year-old former Nippon Ham Fighters ace threw four scoreless frames but was pulled after giving up three runs in the fifth inning of the American League contest at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium. He allowed six hits and no walks over the five innings, with one strikeout. The Rangers went into the fifth with a 4-0 lead thanks to a two-run first-inning homer from Joe...