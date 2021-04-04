Soccer: Vortis overrun S-Pulse for second straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima Vortis outran and outhustled Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League first division Sunday, grabbing a 3-0 win on the road with an early strike by Taisei Miyashiro and second-half goals from Ken Iwao and Yuki Kakita. The promoted side from Shikoku looked impressive on the way to their first-ever back-to-back wins in the top flight, having beaten Yokohama FC 2-1 in the previous round for their first J1 victory since 2014. Miyashiro opened the scoring in the 28th minute at IAI Stadium after the visitors launched a lightning quick counterattack from their own goal area. Storming into the center...