Baseball: Buffaloes' Miyagi beats Hayakawa in rookie showdown

Newsfrom Japan

Nineteen-year-old Hiroya Miyagi worked eight innings to come out the winner in a matchup of left-handed rookie pitchers as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Rakuten Eagles 4-0 in the Pacific League on Sunday. Miyagi (2-0) struck out five and walked two while allowing two hits as the Eagles batters rarely made good contact on his pitches as he outdueled Rakuten's Takahisa Hayakawa (1-1) at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. "I was a little nervous at the start, but from the second inning on I was able to settle down," Miyagi said. "I'm happy to be able to contribute, so I want to do my best going f...