Japan eyes deploying F-35B stealth jets to ASDF base in southwest

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering deploying F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets to an Air Self-Defense Force base in Miyazaki Prefecture, government sources said Sunday, in a bid to boost defense capabilities on the country's remote southwestern islands in light of China's muscle-flexing at sea. The envisioned deployment of the aircraft to Nyutabaru Air Base is aimed at keeping in check China's maritime assertiveness around the area including the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claims the uninhabited islands which it calls Diaoyu. The government aims to make the F-35Bs, whi...