Nikkei retakes 30,000 for 1st time in 2 weeks after U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei topping the 30,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March fueled hopes for a robust global economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 215.49 points, or 0.72 percent, from Friday to 30,069.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.88 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,976.50. Gainers were led by marine transportation, bank and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.68-69 y...