Baseball: Ohtani pitches, bats in same game for 1st time in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani made his season debut as a pitcher Sunday night against the Chicago White Sox, and was also slotted in the lineup as the club's No. 2 hitter. It is the first time since he moved to the majors in 2018 that the 26-year-old Japanese is both pitching and hitting in a regular-season game. The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year did not pitch in 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and made only two starts in 2020 before going down with a flexor strain. He has played the majority of his career games in MLB as a designated hitter.