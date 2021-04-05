Nikkei tops 30,000 in morning as U.S. jobs data renew recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei retaking the 30,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, as investors welcomed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March that renewed hopes for a robust global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 229.19 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday to 30,083.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.16 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,982.78. Gainers were led by marine transportation, bank and securities house issues.