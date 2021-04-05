Luminescent mushrooms appear early on Japan tropical island

Newsfrom Japan

Luminescent "heavenly light" mushrooms began appearing earlier than usual in the forests of Japan's southwestern Amami-Oshima Island following increased rainfall and recent temperature rises, according to forest rangers. The mushrooms, which are called Mycena lux-coeli and emit a faint green glow at night, were observed for the first time this year on April 1, approximately half a month earlier than usual. They have been found in unusual abundance across various parts of the forest this year and can be seen until around September, according to ranger Riki Kawabata. The bioluminescent species o...