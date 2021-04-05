Suzuki starts car production at new Gujarat plant in India

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. started vehicle production this month at a new plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat as part of efforts to meet growing car demand in the South Asian country and to expand exports from there. Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary set up in March 2014 to boost automobile production capacity in India, has started manufacturing Dzire subcompact sedans at the new factory, called Plant C, with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, the Japanese company said Friday. Together with Plant A and Plant B, which started operating in February 2017...