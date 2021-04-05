Panasonic sues Magna over driver assistance system patents

Newsfrom Japan

Panasonic Corp. has sued Magna International Inc., claiming that the Canadian auto parts supplier infringed the Japanese company's patents used in advanced driver assistance systems, a company official said Monday. In the lawsuit filed with a U.S. federal court in Texas on March 31, Panasonic is seeking prohibition of Magna's sales of products using its patents and damages caused by the alleged infringement, according to the official. Panasonic believes Magna violated the Japanese electronics giant's four patents for its rearview camera system and radar technologies, the official said, adding ...