Nikkei ends above 30,000 as U.S. jobs data renew recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose in thin trading Monday to end above the 30,000 line for the first time in two weeks as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March renewed hopes for a robust global economic recovery and corporate earnings growth. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 235.25 points, or 0.79 percent, from Friday at 30,089.25, its highest close since March 18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.92 points, or 0.60 percent, higher at 1,983.54. Gainers were led by marine transportation, securities house and bank issues.