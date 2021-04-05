Soccer: Honda makes Azerbaijan Premier League debut for Neftchi Baku

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda debuted for Azerbaijan Premier League club Neftchi Baku on Sunday, playing the second half of a 2-0 loss at home to Sumgayit. The 34-year-old, who joined the capital city club last month, had not played an official match in roughly three-and-a-half months after leaving Brazilian side Botafogo. With his team already trailing 2-0, Honda came off the bench to start the second half of the clash at Bakcell Arena. He created one chance with a through ball and later took a shot on goal himself, but otherwise made little impact for his new side, who are second in ...