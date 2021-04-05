Subaru to halt car plant for 2 weeks due to global chip shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Subaru Corp. said Monday it will suspend one of its car factories in Japan for about two weeks from this weekend due to a global semiconductor shortage. The suspension at its Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture is expected to lead to a cut of about 10,000 units in production. The plant of the Japanese carmaker, which produced over 570,000 units domestically in 2020, will be halted from Saturday to April 27, or 13 working days during the period. After resuming one of its two production lines on April 21, all lines will return to normal on May 10 following the Golden Week holidays, it said. The fac...