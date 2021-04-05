Mizuho FG says Hitachi hardware behind March system failure

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Monday the hardware that failed and caused a delay in foreign currency-denominated remittances in mid-March was provided by Hitachi Ltd. as it seeks to get to the bottom of one of the four system glitches in just two weeks. Speaking at a press conference, Mizuho Financial Group President and Group CEO Tatsufumi Sakai said the primary responsibility lies with the group for the system failures, including the March 11 to 12 incident involving Hitachi's hardware. He sought cooperation from the Japanese industrial conglomerate in preventing a recurrence. Asked about...